Panthers fans pack Bank of America Stadium for return of Cam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite today’s loss, Panthers fans packed Bank of America Stadium and uptown Charlotte to catch Cam Newton back in action.

Panthers fan Duane Brown said, “Cam is back. You heard what I’m saying? When he took off his helmet he was like, ‘I’m back! I’m back!’”

Another fan, Matt Ahrdin said, “Panthers were spiraling, and now, with him back, it’s kind of exciting things.”

Cam Newton is back on Queen City turf, playing for the Carolina Panthers once again. The comeback, sending shockwaves of energy with Panthers fans in Charlotte.

Ahrdin said, “I was glad to get my Cam jersey back out of storage.”

It’s been a minute.

Despite the highs and lows of the Panthers franchise, nothing stops these fans; they just keep on pounding. Pounding for Cam.

Panthers fan Kim Trotman said, “From the day he left, I always knew he was coming back.”

And since he’s been home, there’s only one thing left to do.

“It’s time to get down,” said Brown.

“I love Cam,” said Trotman.

The Carolina Panthers face the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Miami.

