NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers fans pack Bank of America Stadium for return of Cam

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite today’s loss, Panthers fans packed Bank of America Stadium and uptown Charlotte to catch Cam Newton back in action.

Panthers fan Duane Brown said, “Cam is back. You heard what I’m saying? When he took off his helmet he was like, ‘I’m back! I’m back!’”

Another fan, Matt Ahrdin said, “Panthers were spiraling, and now, with him back, it’s kind of exciting things.”

Cam Newton is back on Queen City turf, playing for the Carolina Panthers once again. The comeback, sending shockwaves of energy with Panthers fans in Charlotte.

Rivera, Washington beat Panthers, spoil Cam Newton’s 3 TD homecoming

Ahrdin said, “I was glad to get my Cam jersey back out of storage.”

It’s been a minute.

Despite the highs and lows of the Panthers franchise, nothing stops these fans; they just keep on pounding. Pounding for Cam.

Panthers fan Kim Trotman said, “From the day he left, I always knew he was coming back.”

And since he’s been home, there’s only one thing left to do.

“It’s time to get down,” said Brown.

“I love Cam,” said Trotman.

The Carolina Panthers face the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Miami.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. find missing Clover woman safe
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Panthers fans pack Bank of America Stadium for return of Cam
Panthers fans pack Bank of America Stadium for return of Cam
Marion Jeff Rowell
Man arrested for writing ‘vulgar words’ on Pageland Police car
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Rivera, Washington beat Panthers, spoil Cam Newton’s 3 TD homecoming