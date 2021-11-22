Minor arrested for involvement in series of armed robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been charged for several armed robberies since last summer in Charlotte.

He was accused of an armed robbery as recently as Nov. 16, at 3:10 p.m., when officers responded to the La Bell Store Supermarket on Shamrock Drive.

Officers said an unknown male entered the business and stole after threatening to have a gun.

Police identified the thief and executed a search warrant.

The minor was arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.

Following an interview, the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping.

Police said the minor, whose name has not been released, has been accused in these armed robberies:

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., on June 8, 2020, Steele Creek Division officers responded to an armed robbery from a business at McAlister’s Deli located at 8943 S. Tryon Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employee, who advised that two suspects entered the business and demanded property by the threat of a firearm.

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers in the Eastway Division responded to La Despensa Latina Supermarket located at 2937 Shamrock Drive regarding an armed robbery from a business call for service. After speaking with the employee, officers learned that a suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and stole property belonging to the business.

Shortly after 10:33 a.m., on September 10, 2021, officers in the Eastway Division responded to an armed robbery from a business call for service at the Metro by T-Mobile located at 1408 Eastway Drive. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the suspect brandished a firearm and stole property belonging to the business.

On October 25, 2021, shortly before 1:30 p.m., Eastway Division officers again responded to 1408 Eastway Drive in reference to an armed robbery from a business. The victim, in that case, advised officers that a suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and moved him to another location in the business before taking property from the store by force.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

