Midday Update: Rain is moving out, colder temperatures about to move in

The coldest temperatures of the season arrive Wednesday morning.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold front is making its way towards the east coast and high pressure is building in.

  • Cold nights ahead
  • Warming into the Thanksgiving holiday
  • Shower chances return by Black Friday

After a rainy start to the week, the cold front responsible for the wet roadways has moved overhead. The last remaining showers in our far southeastern counties will wrap up this afternoon and a much calmer day will ensue from there. Anticipate highs in the upper 50s to near 60° before another big cooldown arrives.

As high pressure builds in behind the front, clearing and cooling conditions are on the way for the overnight period. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s Tuesday morning, only reach the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon, and then fall into the low-mid 20s by Wednesday morning! Any added breeze will of course make temperatures feel more like the low 20s both mornings.

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s Tuesday morning, only to reach the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Temperatures will gradually rebound as we approach Thanksgiving, eventually topping out in the low-mid 60s by Thanksgiving afternoon. We’ll stay dry through the holiday, but an approaching cold front could bring overnight/early morning showers to the area as we kick off our Black Friday. Be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer.

Temperatures will gradually rebound as we approach Thanksgiving, eventually topping out in the low-mid 60s by Thanksgiving afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Dry and seasonable conditions will then follow behind as we carry over into the weekend. Anticipate lots of sunshine with morning lows below/around freezing and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Have a great week!

