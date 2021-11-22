NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested, charged for alleged sexual assault, gunpoint kidnapping in Charlotte

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
Tristian Gilmore
Tristian Gilmore(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that authorities said happened on Halloween.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 29-year-old Tristian Terry Gilmore was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and communicating threats.

Investigators said from evidence recovered, a DNA profile was obtained and matched to Gilmore.

On Oct. 31 around 5 a.m., a woman told police that she was getting into her vehicle in north Charlotte when a man approached her from behind and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to an unknown location, sexually assaulted her, and then forced her to exit the vehicle, according to law enforcement.

