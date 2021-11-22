‘He was always smiling’: Memorial service set for Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot, killed outside apartment complex

This article has 220 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends, fellow students and Lenoir-Rhyne football players will gather Monday morning to mourn and remember Omari Alexander.

He’s the Lenoir-Rhyne football player found dead in his car over the weekend. Police say someone shot and killed him.

The 19-year-old Alexander was a student and football player at Lenoir-Rhyne. He was previously a student at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.

Police say someone shot Alexander several times as he sat inside his car early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the Civitan Court Apartments.

Authorities say Alexander was in the driver’s seat and the car was still running when they arrived. So far they haven’t released a motive or made any arrests in the case.

Grayson Lineberger, who was one of Alexander’s teammates, said all of this was sudden, shocking and they are still trying to process the loss of a teammate and friend.

“He was always smiling, great mood, no matter the situation. With the COVID going on, it didn’t seem to bother him. Just brought the light to practice, lifts, meetings every time you see him around,” Lineberger said.

The memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Monday at the PE Monroe Auditorium on Lenoir-Rhyne’s campus.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

