‘He might be in my basement’; 911 calls released from night of hostage situation that led to officers fatally shooting suspect in Gaston Co.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have released four 911 calls from the night that officers shot and killed a suspect who was holding people hostage inside a market in Gaston County.

Gaston County Police say the situation began just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Cleveland County but ended later in the afternoon in Cherryville.

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for an armed robbery suspect, later identified as Chucky Nathaniel Bowden, throughout the afternoon connected to the situation that started in Cleveland County. Shortly after the robbery, the Cherryville Police Department reportedly encountered Bowden before he fled in a vehicle and a pursuit took place.

Police say Bowden then crashed on Highway 279 near Dick Beam Road and began running on foot. The Cherryville Police fired shots but the suspect got away, leading to an extensive search.

The police chief said Bowden went into the Creekside Country Market and took hostages. Police then brought in a hostage negotiator, but the conversation didn’t go well.

At some point, the police chief says shots were fired. That’s when police officers shot and killed Bowden.

One 911 caller talked to a dispatcher, trying to explain that he just saw the suspect walking around a trailer park in Cherryville.

““Y’all are looking for a male suspect missing a white shoe. He’s up at the mailboxes. I was listening to the police radio and I just seen the suspect walking up a Creekside Trailer Park road. He’s actually up at the store,” the caller said. “He’s missing one shoe, blue shirt, blue jeans, real short hair I remember him because earlier when y’all were chasing him, he about hit me.”

In one of the 911 calls, a woman told a dispatcher that she feared the suspect might have been in her basement.

“I thought I had heard a gunshot, but I also have a cellar door that closes real hard and it sounds like a gunshot so this man might be in my basement for all I know. He might have jumped down in the basement and slammed that door,” the woman said.

Officials say no law enforcement officials were injured and no hostages were injured during the situation. Bowden was identified the next day.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.