Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

This article has 187 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A former substitute teacher with the Cleveland County School System was arrested after authorities said she shared sexually explicit material with several children.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, the school resource officer at Crest Middle School was notified by a parent that the substitute teacher, identified as 19-year-old Emily Jean Durden, of Shelby, has possibly been sending their child inappropriate images and videos.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

Investigators said they quickly discovered that Durden had initiated conversations and shared sexually explicit materials with several 13- and 14-year-old children.

The suspect was interviewed and admitted to sending the sexually explicit videos and pictures to the children, according to law enforcement.

Durden was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a student and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as three counts of displaying material harmful to a minor, authorities said.

She was held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond, which was posted on Nov. 19, according to the CCSO.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.