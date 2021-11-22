NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Cleveland County substitute teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to children, authorities say

The suspect was interviewed and admitted to sending the sexually explicit videos and pictures to the children, according to law enforcement.
Emily Jean Durden
Emily Jean Durden(Source: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 187 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A former substitute teacher with the Cleveland County School System was arrested after authorities said she shared sexually explicit material with several children.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, the school resource officer at Crest Middle School was notified by a parent that the substitute teacher, identified as 19-year-old Emily Jean Durden, of Shelby, has possibly been sending their child inappropriate images and videos.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

Investigators said they quickly discovered that Durden had initiated conversations and shared sexually explicit materials with several 13- and 14-year-old children.

The suspect was interviewed and admitted to sending the sexually explicit videos and pictures to the children, according to law enforcement.

Durden was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a student and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as three counts of displaying material harmful to a minor, authorities said.

She was held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond, which was posted on Nov. 19, according to the CCSO.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. find missing Clover woman safe
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden will receive the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White...
First Lady to receive official White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C.
“I think people either are not surprised about not having a product or the price increasing...
Local retailers look for ways to keep customers happy despite inflation, supply chain worries
Two years since that devastating crash, Trooper Chris Wooten and his wife Sharon have been...
Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Tristian Gilmore
Man arrested, charged for alleged sexual assault, gunpoint kidnapping in Charlotte