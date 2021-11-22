NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Rain moving out, frigid nighttime temperatures moving in

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, but very chilly.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moving through the WBTV area will push this morning’s rain east by lunchtime allowing for more sunshine for the afternoon hours with readings mainly in the upper 50s.

  • Wet streets for the morning commute
  • Coldest air of the season coming our way
  • Dry and milder by Thanksgiving
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry but very chilly.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry but very chilly.(Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, but very chilly. Daybreak temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte and the Piedmont and teens in the mountains are forecast Tuesday with afternoon readings only getting back to near 50°.

Wednesday will start in the middle 20s – the coldest morning of the autumn season – but with more sunshine in the forecast, high temperatures will rebound to the middle 50s.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks partly sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday – just a 20% chance at this point - with high temperatures back in the middle 50s.

The weekend looks partly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s  and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

