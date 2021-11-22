Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a 19-year-old woman with assault with a deadly weapon after she repeatedly struck her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle in traffic on I-85 and E. Innes St.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m. Police were called to a location near exit 77 off I-85. The alleged victim said that he had been driving on I-85 when he noticed his ex-girlfriend coming up behind him at a high rate of speed. The driver sped up and reached a speed of 100 miles-an-hour in an effort to get away from the woman.

The driver exited the interstate to E. Innes Street and drove past the post office, turning onto Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue. The ex-girlfriend, now identified as Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, followed the driver, striking his vehicle three separate times.

The driver made a U-turn and drove back to I-85. At that point he told police he had “gotten away” from Farrell, so he stopped and called 911.

Police drove to Farrell’s home and found the car that was described by the victim. Police said Farrell admitted to striking the man’s car. Farrell was charged and jailed without bond on a domestic violence hold.

