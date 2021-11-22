NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 tests, booster shots ramping up ahead of holidays

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demand for vaccines, booster shots and tests are going up ahead of the holidays.

“I just want to make sure that I’m alright,” John Nix told WBTV as he waited for a test at StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte on Monday.

Nix is fully vaccinated but he’s still getting tested before he heads to reunite with family this Thanksgiving.

“This year will be different because I’ll be around my family because I haven’t really been around them in the last two years,” he said.

He’s one of many people testing before the turkey.

The good news is drive-thru lines this year don’t look like they did ahead of the holidays in 2020 yet.

“If you have to wait more than 20 minutes I’ll be shocked,” StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte said.

Estramonte says they have more staff making the experience more efficient, plus more options for protection.

“If you want to come through and see what your antibody levels are, you can get a rough idea,” he said. “Our boosters have been up significantly in the past couple of weeks.”

Now that anyone 18 and up is qualified, people are rolling up their sleeves for that third dose before gathering with loved ones.

“I got my booster,” 22-year-old Kelsie Ruff told WBTV. “I get to see my family and eat some good turkey.”

For people like Nix, who recently battled cancer during the pandemic, it’s all about extra protection before an extra special holiday season.

“It will mean a lot to me just to be with my family, just to hug them, just to be with them,” he said.

Estramonte said StarMed has already seen about a 25 percent increase in demand for tests in the last week, and about a 15 to 20 percent increase in demand for boosters.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Leighanne Cassidy Farrell, 19, was charged.
Ex-girlfriend charged after road rage incident on I-85 and Innes St. in Salisbury
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. find missing Clover woman safe

Latest News

‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ celebrates 30 years still making a difference
‘100 Black Men of Charlotte’ celebrates 30 years still making a difference
‘The sky was the limit for him’: Mallard Creek community mourns death of former football...
‘The sky was the limit for him’: Mallard Creek community mourns death of former football standout, player at Lenoir-Rhyne
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
Holiday stress: Prioritize your mental health