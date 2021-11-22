NC DHHS Flu
Cam Newton stays positive after loss on ‘resurrection day’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Washington Football...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Nov. 21 will always be his personal “resurrection day.”

It was on this day 13 years ago that Newton was arrested while at the University of Florida. He was charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny and obstructing justice after allegedly stealing another student’s laptop computer and later throwing it out of a dormitory window when officers arrived to investigate.

Newton would go on to complete a pretrial diversion program and struck a plea deal in which all of the charges were dropped — allowing his football career to continue.

“It’s a special day for me. I took a big ‘L’ in my life,” Newton said. “It was a big scar that ended up being my biggest star.”

So the 32-year-old quarterback wasn’t going to let one loss, a hard-fought 27-21 defeat to Washington on Sunday impact his outlook as he looks ahead to the remainder of the season.

“I am still going to enjoy this moment,” Newton said. “I think my life could be who knows where right now if the judge ruled (a different way). God has favor over my life and that’s the big picture. The realization of the things that you can control, I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

