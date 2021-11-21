NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wilmington gets ‘SNL’ shout-out with ‘Karaoke Recap’ skit

A skit on an episode of Saturday Night Live took place in "Wilmington, NC". (Source: Saturday...
A skit on an episode of Saturday Night Live took place in "Wilmington, NC". (Source: Saturday Night Live)(Saturday Night Live)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington received a shout-out during Saturday’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a skit titled ‘Karaoke Recap’ taking place at country-themed “Bixby’s Bar and Grill” in “Wilmington, N.C.”

The skit featured the week’s karaoke show highlights, airing on “Wilmington Cable Access” television.

It’s an idea the City of Wilmington is open to.

Saturday’s ‘SNL’ episode featured Simu Liu as the host, who filmed scenes of the upcoming film ‘One True Loves’ in Wilmington. The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star dropped in to play volleyball with the UNCW men’s club team while filming.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is...
Executive chef from Charlotte restaurant group speaks on difficulty of raising prices due to inflation impact

Latest News

Pageland Suspect
Man wanted for writing ‘vulgar words’ on Pageland Police car
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Rivera, Washington beat Panthers, spoil Cam Newton’s 3 TD homecoming
‘I miss her’: Family not giving up as search continues for missing Kings Mountain woman last...
‘I miss her’: Family not giving up as search continues for missing Kings Mountain woman last seen in April
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
S.C. deputies searching for missing Clover woman