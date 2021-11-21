Wilmington gets ‘SNL’ shout-out with ‘Karaoke Recap’ skit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington received a shout-out during Saturday’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a skit titled ‘Karaoke Recap’ taking place at country-themed “Bixby’s Bar and Grill” in “Wilmington, N.C.”

The skit featured the week’s karaoke show highlights, airing on “Wilmington Cable Access” television.

Karaoke All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/KIPiRKSU7P — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

It’s an idea the City of Wilmington is open to.

So, should we add Karaoke Recap to our actual gov access channel? It would go nicely between the City Council replay and holiday safety PSA, don’t you think? https://t.co/4jPbFFv7Mh — Wilmington, NC wants you to get the vaccine! (@CityofWilm) November 21, 2021

Saturday’s ‘SNL’ episode featured Simu Liu as the host, who filmed scenes of the upcoming film ‘One True Loves’ in Wilmington. The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star dropped in to play volleyball with the UNCW men’s club team while filming.

