NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sewa Diwali Food Drive benefits community

“When we celebrate Diwali, there is happiness.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local members of the Hindu culture recently celebrated the Festival of Lights – otherwise known as Diwali – with a food drive to benefit the community.

About 2,000 pounds of food were collected across 36 donation sites in North and South Carolina and donated Nov. 19 as part of the Sewa Diwali Food Drive. Items collected were sent to area food banks.

Members of the Sewa Diwali community feel as if hosting the food drive is their service to humanity and service to divinity.

“Giving back to the community, we believe that this will help them stand on their own,” said Sarang Munshi.

Formed in 2018 and taking place across the country, this is the first year the Sewa Diwali Food Drive has been hosted in Charlotte.

Diwali is a five-day celebration celebrated by members of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities and signifies the triumph of good over evil. It’s celebrated with food, drink, lights and connecting with loved ones.

“When we celebrate Diwali, there is happiness. People are having warm weeks at their home, they are trying to share their warmness with people who are, unfortunately, not currently able to afford it,” said Munshi. “We believe this will help them stand on their feet.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is...
Executive chef from Charlotte restaurant group speaks on difficulty of raising prices due to inflation impact

Latest News

More than 2,000 pounds of food was collected and donated to local organizations during the Sewa...
Sewa Diwali Food Drive benefits community
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in south
Celebrating National Gingerbread Cookie Day with Sunflour Baking Company
Celebrating National Gingerbread Cookie Day with Sunflour Baking Company
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal