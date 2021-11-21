Sewa Diwali Food Drive benefits community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local members of the Hindu culture recently celebrated the Festival of Lights – otherwise known as Diwali – with a food drive to benefit the community.

About 2,000 pounds of food were collected across 36 donation sites in North and South Carolina and donated Nov. 19 as part of the Sewa Diwali Food Drive. Items collected were sent to area food banks.

Members of the Sewa Diwali community feel as if hosting the food drive is their service to humanity and service to divinity.

“Giving back to the community, we believe that this will help them stand on their own,” said Sarang Munshi.

Formed in 2018 and taking place across the country, this is the first year the Sewa Diwali Food Drive has been hosted in Charlotte.

Diwali is a five-day celebration celebrated by members of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities and signifies the triumph of good over evil. It’s celebrated with food, drink, lights and connecting with loved ones.

“When we celebrate Diwali, there is happiness. People are having warm weeks at their home, they are trying to share their warmness with people who are, unfortunately, not currently able to afford it,” said Munshi. “We believe this will help them stand on their feet.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.