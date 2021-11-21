S.C. deputies searching for missing Clover woman
Sanders was last seen Nov. 12
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Clover, S.C.
Theresa Sanders was last seen around 9 a.m. Nov. 12 leaving the area of Woodbend Road.
Sanders is a 5′4″ white female weighing around 175 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.