S.C. deputies searching for missing Clover woman

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Clover, S.C.

Theresa Sanders was last seen around 9 a.m. Nov. 12 leaving the area of Woodbend Road.

MISSING: Theresa Sanders was reported missing since Nov. 12 at 9:00 AM. She was last seen leaving her home on Woodbend Rd. in Clover. She works at Nichols Store (Shell Gas Station), on E. Hwy 55, Clover. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/rIlOGvk68a — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 17, 2021

Sanders is a 5′4″ white female weighing around 175 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.

