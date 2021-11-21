NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

S.C. deputies searching for missing Clover woman

Sanders was last seen Nov. 12
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.
Theresa Sanders was reported missing Nov. 12.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Clover, S.C.

Theresa Sanders was last seen around 9 a.m. Nov. 12 leaving the area of Woodbend Road.

Sanders is a 5′4″ white female weighing around 175 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is...
Executive chef from Charlotte restaurant group speaks on difficulty of raising prices due to inflation impact

Latest News

‘I miss her’: Family not giving up as search continues for missing Kings Mountain woman last...
‘I miss her’: Family not giving up as search continues for missing Kings Mountain woman last seen in April
Just like an angel tree, it’s filled with tags that list dolls, books and video games, along...
Annual giving tree program available at Cabarrus County libraries, Senior Center (Concord) and Government Center
The China Grove Middle School chorus performed on Saturday night.
China Grove welcomes Christmas season with tree lighting
Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin classified 16th and 18th...
Hamilton gets the win, Kannapolis-based Haas drivers find positives in Qatar GP