‘My heart was anxious’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Concord held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

But the star of the show wasn’t the floats decked out with red or green, or even Santa himself.

It was the Midland firefighter who proposed to his girlfriend during the parade. Matthew Whitlow jumped out of the truck mid-parade and got down on one knee.

She said yes!

“My heart was anxious, it was pumping. I was just getting more and more anxious the closer I was getting to the house, and when I knelt down, I felt like I was shaking all over. I was so nervous,” Whitlow said.

The happy couple has known each other for 10 years.

Congratulations!

