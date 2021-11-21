Man wanted for writing ‘vulgar words’ on Pageland Police car

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The Pageland Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly wrote vulgar words on one of its police cars.

According to the Pageland PD Facebook page, an unidentified man pictured wrote the words in marker on one of the cars white at Food Lion in Pageland.

If you are this person, or know who he is, they ask that you contact the Pageland Police Department at 843.672.6437.

“Working together, we can make a difference,” the PD wrote.

