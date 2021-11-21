NC DHHS Flu
‘It’s going to hurt the wallet:’ Prices of live Christmas trees are more than 30 percent higher due to inflation

The price of live Christmas trees has nearly doubled since 2015 according to the USDA
By Courtney Cole
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re already putting up your holiday decorations, you might be seeing some sticker shock.

Simpson’s Produce in Charlotte is already selling live Christmas trees.

Co-Owner Kevin Pressley says they started selling their first few batches of trees earlier this week.

Pressley says they’re not exempt from current supply chain issues and says some of their supply shortage dates back to the 2008-2009 recession.

“In 2008 to 2009 you had a lot of the tree farmers who said ‘oh my goodness we’ve hit this so now we have to pull back,’ so they didn’t plant as much,’ Pressley.

According to a recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture, the price of live Christmas trees has nearly doubled since 2015.

“Trees that you could usually buy for $75 just to give an example - that tree will cost you 100 plus this year. They’ve been creeping up,” Pressley said.

For context, the price difference from $75 to $100 is roughly 28.6 percent.

There are added factors included in the production and transportation process that are also affecting the price of trees.

“Manpower, trucking, transportation, all of those things factor in. It just keeps going up and going up,” Pressley said.

The Coladonato family skipped out on getting a live tree last year due to the pandemic but says they’re willing to pay extra to continue their family traditions this year.

“We’re getting a real tree this year. We’ve done it all our lives. We took a break last year because of the pandemic but it’s definitely important to celebrate as much as possible. It’s going to hurt the wallet but we’ll be alright. We’ll be doing it and it makes her really happy,” said Denise and Nick Coladonato.

Pressley says they’re not letting supply and demand stop them from putting a smile on customers’ faces.

“That’s gratifying, seeing the folks that we see every year. It’s something about the Christmas spirit seeing our friends come back every year,” Pressley said.

