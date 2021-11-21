First Alert for a wet start to your Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will turn out to be fairly nice. However, showers could slow you down for your Monday morning commute.

Monday morning showers

CHILLY air in store this week

Mild Thanksgiving

Today will be partly sunny. Highs will be close to 60 degrees, but shower chances will be low.

A cold front will move in tonight. That will bring a chance for overnight showers. They should be fairly light but should be off and on for much of the night. While they will be on their way out, a few showers could be left around for the Monday morning commute.

That’s why a First Alert has been issued. It isn’t an all day affair. We just want to give you a heads up that a few showers could slow you down a bit on the way out the door in the morning.

First Alert Monday morning (First Alert Weather)

By 8 or 9 a.m., most of the showers will be off to our east. One perk is that temperatures won’t be so chilly. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s. The rest of the day will be cool and breezy with increasing sun. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will really plunge on Monday night. Lows will fall to the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. The afternoon high won’t go much past 50 degrees. Skies will be mainly sunny both Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of that, it will be an even cooler start to the day on Wednesday. We will fall to the mid-20s before getting back to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Friday will be much like that too.

Thanksgiving forecast (First Alert Weather)

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

