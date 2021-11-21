NC DHHS Flu
Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
