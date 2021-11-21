Crews respond to massive fire on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in Bald Head Island.

The Village of Bald Head Island says public safety is responding to a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. According to a post by the town, multiple structures are involved.

The Southport Fire Department also posted on Facebook that it is “assisting Bald Head Island with multiple residential structure fires, 5 currently that are fully involved.” The Department said it had 14 firefighters on the island.

The Carolinas Emergency Incident Notification Network also tweeted out Saturday night that the fire is a multiple-alarm fire, which indicates that it is severe and difficult to contain. There is “extensive mutual aid” responding, according to the tweet, all of which had to arrive by ferry.

The public is advised to stay out of the area.

WECT is working to confirm more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

