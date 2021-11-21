NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews respond to massive fire on Bald Head Island

Fire on Bald Head Island
Fire on Bald Head Island(Clayton Gsell)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in Bald Head Island.

The Village of Bald Head Island says public safety is responding to a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. According to a post by the town, multiple structures are involved.

The Southport Fire Department also posted on Facebook that it is “assisting Bald Head Island with multiple residential structure fires, 5 currently that are fully involved.” The Department said it had 14 firefighters on the island.

The Carolinas Emergency Incident Notification Network also tweeted out Saturday night that the fire is a multiple-alarm fire, which indicates that it is severe and difficult to contain. There is “extensive mutual aid” responding, according to the tweet, all of which had to arrive by ferry.

The public is advised to stay out of the area.

WECT is working to confirm more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash happened around 8:37 a.m. Friday on Atando Avenue.
Man dies after being run over by 18-wheeler during trailer delivery at business in Charlotte

Latest News

‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
‘My heart was pumping’: Midland firefighter stops Concord Christmas Parade for epic proposal
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
‘It’s going to hurt the wallet:’ Prices of live Christmas trees are more than 30 percent higher...
‘It’s going to hurt the wallet:’ Prices of live Christmas trees are more than 30 percent higher due to inflation
Students, alumni protest, demand action into CMS handling of reported sexual assaults
Students, alumni protest, demand action into CMS handling of reported sexual assaults
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex