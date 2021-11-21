China Grove welcomes Christmas season with tree lighting

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - With singing and the lighting of a community Christmas tree, the Rowan County town of China Grove welcomed the holiday season.

The festivities took place on Saturday night in Hanna Park. Students with China Grove Middle School chorus provided musical accompaniment. China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford had the honor of flipping the switch that brought illumination to the 20-foot-tall tree.

The lighting of the tree kicks off the season for several activities over the next few weeks. China Grove will host the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade on Tuesday. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in Landis and restart at 4 p.m. in China Grove.

China Grove is also planning to host Christmas in the Grove on December 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. That event will include sledding, hot chocolate, games, balloons, holiday characters, and more.

