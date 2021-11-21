NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

China Grove welcomes Christmas season with tree lighting

The China Grove Middle School chorus performed on Saturday night.
The China Grove Middle School chorus performed on Saturday night.(Johnny Clayton Cozart)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - With singing and the lighting of a community Christmas tree, the Rowan County town of China Grove welcomed the holiday season.

The festivities took place on Saturday night in Hanna Park. Students with China Grove Middle School chorus provided musical accompaniment. China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford had the honor of flipping the switch that brought illumination to the 20-foot-tall tree.

The lighting of the tree kicks off the season for several activities over the next few weeks. China Grove will host the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade on Tuesday. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in Landis and restart at 4 p.m. in China Grove.

China Grove is also planning to host Christmas in the Grove on December 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. That event will include sledding, hot chocolate, games, balloons, holiday characters, and more.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue
Teen dies after shooting near school in Kannapolis
Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school
An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is...
Executive chef from Charlotte restaurant group speaks on difficulty of raising prices due to inflation impact

Latest News

Just like an angel tree, it’s filled with tags that list dolls, books and video games, along...
Annual giving tree program available at Cabarrus County libraries, Senior Center (Concord) and Government Center
Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin classified 16th and 18th...
Hamilton gets the win, Kannapolis-based Haas drivers find positives in Qatar GP
More than 2,000 pounds of food was collected and donated to local organizations during the Sewa...
Sewa Diwali Food Drive benefits community
More than 2,000 pounds of food was collected and donated to local organizations during the Sewa...
Sewa Diwali Food Drive benefits community