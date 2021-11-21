NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chester County deputies search for missing 11-year-old

Deputies say Arabella Dry was last seen in her front yard on Riverview Circle in Fort Lawn around 6 p.m. Saturday
Chester County deputies search for missing 11-year-old
Chester County deputies search for missing 11-year-old(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old girl was reported missing out of Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Arabella Dry was last seen in her front yard on Riverview Circle in Fort Lawn around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blonde hair. She was last seen in blue jeans and a cream-colored South Carolina Gamecocks shirt.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law
Cam Newton Nov. 18
“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue

Latest News

Prices for some live Christmas trees have gone up nearly 30 percent here at Simpson's Produce.
‘It’s going to hurt the wallet:’ Prices of live Christmas trees are more than 30 percent higher due to inflation
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
Students, alumni protest, demand action into Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s handling of reported...
Students, alumni protest, demand action into CMS handling of reported sexual assaults
Midtown Bojangles wrapped in Panthers’ black, blue to celebrate team, will donate portion of...
Midtown Bojangles wrapped in Panthers’ black, blue to celebrate team, will donate portion of sales to Levine Children’s Hospital