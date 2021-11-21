Chester County deputies search for missing 11-year-old

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old girl was reported missing out of Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Arabella Dry was last seen in her front yard on Riverview Circle in Fort Lawn around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blonde hair. She was last seen in blue jeans and a cream-colored South Carolina Gamecocks shirt.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.