Annual giving tree program available at Cabarrus County libraries, Senior Center (Concord) and Government Center

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 17th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is standing tall in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. The tree has a special purpose—to help meet local wishes and needs this holiday season.

Just like an angel tree, it’s filled with tags that list dolls, books and video games, along with essentials, like socks, blankets and soap.

Cabarrus residents are invited to join County employees in selecting a tag from the tree and making a holiday wish a reality for local children, senior citizens, veterans and more.

The Gainey Tree is hosted each year by Cabarrus County Helping Hearts and Hands (Ch3), an employee-led charitable committee formed in 2004. Formerly called the Ch3 Helping Hands Tree, the program was renamed in 2011 to honor the memory of Wendy Gainey, a long-time employee of Cabarrus who was passionate about giving back to our community.

Those who wish to provide gifts may select a tag from any of the Gainey trees, located at the Government Center in Concord, Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the Cabarrus County Library System.

Return the unwrapped gifts to the tag’s original location by December 3 at 5 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

  • Select a gift tag from one of the Gainey trees
  • Look at the back of the tag for the person’s wish list
  • On the table beside the tree, register your name and tag ID # on the sign-up sheet
  • Purchase your choice of items from the wish list
  • Do not wrap the gifts. Place the gifts in an open bag and label them with the tag ID #.
  • Return the gifts by Friday, December 3, at 5 p.m. to the location where you picked up the tag. Drop-off instructions are located on the table beside the tree.

For questions or additional information, call 704-920-2568.

