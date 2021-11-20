NC DHHS Flu
Woman and 13-year-old son reported missing from Lincoln County for three days

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County deputies are looking for a missing woman and her 13-year-old son who have reportedly not been seen in three days.

The mother, 41-year-old Katherine Ruth Pell and the son, 13-year-old Levi Collins have been entered NCIC as missing.

Pell is described as a white female, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Collins is a white male, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the pair. Deputies received a report of two people missing from an apartment on Rustic Trailin Lincolnton on Thursday.

A neighbor filed a report and told officers the last time the mother and son had been seen was on Nov. 16.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services was notified and a relative reportedly said she has been texting the missing mother and was told to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives report that the father of the boy said he was not concerned about them being in danger and this had happened before.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

