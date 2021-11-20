US Rep. says Charlotte might be violating congressional guidelines with spending of COVID-19 funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - United States Representative and Republican Senate candidate Tedd Budd is asking for answers about how the City of Charlotte is spending its COVID-19 funds.

In a letter sent to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Rep. Budd said the city might be violating congressional guidelines by not spending the money on COVID-19 relief, but on other programs.

Last month during a city council retreat, city staff presented a plan to spend $60 million from the American Rescue Plan. It included funding for the digital divide, food insecurity and other city goals.

Here is a look at the spending plan for those funds presented by city staff. pic.twitter.com/fiXvlC6ZsM — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) October 26, 2021

But Budd claims that might violate the rules for spending those COVID-19 funds - and some city councilmembers have questions of their own about how city staff came up with this plan.

WBTV has learned Charlotte City Council will be asking questions about those COVID-19 funds on Monday. We’ve also reached out to the city and the mayor to get a response to Budd’s claims.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles responded to Representative Budd Friday afternoon.

“Representative Budd, We have received your letter and I thank you for reaching out to me about this. Ensuring the public trust and faith in our government is critically important, and I am confident that our work to help the Charlotte community and residents persevere during the COVID-19 pandemic were correct and legal according to the federal requirements. We will review your letter and respond accordingly. Thank you and I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving. Sincerely, Vi Lyles Mayor of Charlotte.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.