Teens charged after fatal shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a third teen near an elementary school in Kannapolis.

Police say 17-year-old Logan Broome, of Kannapolis, died from injuries sustained in the Nov. 11 shooting on East C. Street. The shooting did not happen at G.W. Carver Elementary School or on school property, according to officers.

[Teen dies following shooting near Kannapolis school]

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were charged more than a week later. Both were found to have been acquaintances of Broome’s.

The 15-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, and the 17-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and alter, destroying or stealing criminal evidence.

Details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000. Residents can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.