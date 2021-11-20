SCDE partners with DHEC, encouraging students to get vaccinated through jingles

NC DHHS Flu
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The South Carolina Department of Education has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to launch a statewide competition encouraging K-12 students to embrace their creativity and record a jingle for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

The jingle campaign, Sing It to Win It, is an extension of the ongoing In It to Win It vaccine campaign.

“Music has a way of bringing people together and we’re thrilled this program will also invest in school music programs,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.

Students are encouraged to record an original 0:15-0:30 tune promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. Submissions will be reviewed and five finalists will be published to the SCDE and DHEC social media channels for a popular vote.

DHEC Director, Dr. Edward Simmer has hopes this contest will be a way for students to play a role in South Carolina’s vaccinations efforts while also having fun.

“This contest is a win for all parties involved, with the overall goal of protecting our students, teachers, and school faculty through safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations,” Simmer said.

The winning jingle will be professionally recorded and featured in a statewide radio advertisement in 2022.

The winning school will also receive $10,000 towards the school’s music program, the runner-up will receive $5,000 for their school and the third place prize is $3,000.

Students, classes and groups are encouraged to record and submit a jingle to the campaign’s website, SingItToWinIt.com.

All submissions must be received by Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Judging for the Sing It to Win It contest will take place on the agencies’ social channels, and a winner will be announced on Feb. 11, 2021. For more information, including the contest’s official rules and judging rubric, visit SingItToWinIt.com.

For more information, contact Tiffany Jones at Tljones@ed.sc.gov or 803-734-2230, and DHEC Media Relations at media@dhec.sc.gov or 803-898-7769.

