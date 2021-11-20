Police: Man found shot outside Hickory apartment complex

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot to death in a car outside of the Civitan Court Apartments.

Officers arrived on scene shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and found a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine still running in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Omari Drovon Alexander was found in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Catawba County Emergency Medical Services.

There is no suspect information right now.

Anyone with information should call Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

