Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lenoir-Rhyne football player was shot and killed early Saturday outside of a Hickory apartment complex.

Police said 19-year-old Omari Drovon Alexander was found with multiple gunshot wounds while in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Officers said the engine was still running in the parking lot of the Civitan Court Apartments.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. and he was pronounced dead by medical responders at the scene.

Lenoir-Rhyne officials confirmed Alexander was on the football team.

Alexander was listed on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster as a 6-foot-1 tight end from Charlotte. He went to high school at Mallard Creek.

There is no suspect information right now.

Anyone with information should call Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.