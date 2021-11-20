NC DHHS Flu
Jacob Blake, Sr., father of man paralyzed from police shooting in Wisconsin, heartbroken over Rittenhouse verdict

By Dedrick Russell
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

Protesters took to the streets of Kenosha in 2020 after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, Jr. was left partially paralyzed after a police officer shot him seven times in the back

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., said he was speechless when he actually heard the verdict in the Rittenhouse case.

“We were at prayer for Muslims on Friday,” Blake, Sr. said. “I had already had a feeling that this was going to happen.”

The father lives in Charlotte. He says he will remain calm because his family looks to him to help determine how they should react.

He says he was heartbroken. The father worries this not guilty verdict will send the wrong message to communities.

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

“Is it open season on us,” Blake, Sr. said. “That’s what I am asking is now that ok? They brought up my son’s name in the trial. They said it’s already been established it’s okay to shoot someone seven times in the back. This is verbatim to what he said - so how can we hold this man guilty for shooting someone four times.”

The father believes race played a factor in the verdict and wonders if there are two different justices.

Protesters have already sounded off, but Blake, Sr. wants people to remain peaceful as they get their message out.

“Be careful because when you peacefully protest, you can be killed. We have to be ready and prepared. Yhat tells me all the death threats that have come my way - they can kill me and get away with it,” Blake, Sr. said.

Blake, Sr. says his son is still in rehab in Illinois and is paralyzed from his waist down. Despite his condition, the father says his son is a warrior.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

