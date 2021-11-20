Human remains identified as 23-year-old man after house fire in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators found the human remains of a 23-year-old man in Matthews after a house fire in the early morning hours in Wednesday.

On Nov. 17, around 1 a.m., police officers responded to East Charles Street at the request of Matthews Fire and EMS in reference to a house fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

During the search of the home, human remains were discovered that were later identified as 23-year-old Patrick William Hartsock.

This is an active ongoing investigation being conducted jointly by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matthews Police Department along with the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

