First Alert for early Monday with scattered rain showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase through the day Sunday with cool afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

Scattered rain develops Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves across the Carolinas.

Chilly air arrives for Tuesday with seasonable weather for Thanksgiving.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and frosty with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds will increase through the day Sunday, with cool afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s around Charlotte, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight Sunday into early Monday, bringing scattered rain showers and another round of chilly air.

Monday will start off with scattered rain early with clearing skies into the afternoon and gusty winds.

High temperatures will be back in the upper 50s for Monday around Charlotte with lower 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be chilly for everyone with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte, and teens and snow flurries in the NC mountains.

Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 50s around Charlotte, and 40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

