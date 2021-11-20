NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Executive chef from Charlotte restaurant group speaks about inflation impact

An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is...
An executive chef from a Charlotte restaurant group spoke to WBTV about the impact inflation is having on local restaurants.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Franke Jones’ job has been more difficult since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Jones is the executive chef for the Mason Jar Group, collection of bars and restaurants in the Charlotte area. He said he’s responsible for eight or nine different menus spread across a few different eateries in the group.

Jones explained that the pandemic has had him and his colleagues navigating customer restrictions and labor shortages, but the latest struggle has been the rising costs of certain foods. Jones spoke to WBTV in an interview Thursday afternoon, explaining how inflation has impacted the restaurants in Mason Jar Group.

“When everyone started opening back up, we started seeing huge supply issues; cost increases across the board, factories couldn’t keep up, the truckers couldn’t keep up and so forth and so forth,” explained Jones.

He said that over the last several months, Mason Jar Group has had to pay more to get various items from its suppliers. Jones cited several examples of recent price hikes. He said he’s seen a 31 percent increase in the price of eggs, a 25 percent increase in the price of canola oil, and a 48 percent increase in the price of lump crab meat.

“That’s tough to justify charging $18 for a crab cake to the guest, especially when they’re not used to it,” said Jones.

He also said that chicken wings were another popular item at one of Mason Jar Group’s restaurants that has become much more expensive to purchase.

“The 40 pound case was around $90. That jumped up to nearly $160. We have to be able to explain to the guest, ‘yeah this pound of chicken wings cost you $16. If you don’t order it, that’s fine. If you do, here it is’,” said Jones.

The executive chef said he and his colleagues are trying to enhance the dining experience at their restaurants to make up for steeper prices.

“One thing we’ve done here to try to combat it was elevate the food throughout the whole menu, do a different style of service, give the guest a value in other ways rather just trying to hide the increase of costs on our end by keeping the price the same,” said Jones.

The chef explained that the restaurant group doesn’t want to raise prices for customers, but has to in order to make money.

“If these markets are going to continue to change up and down, then we have to figure out a way to be just as flexible,” said Jones.

To learn more about the Mason Jar Group, visit it’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County hostage situation
Police: Officers shoot, kill suspect who held people hostage inside market in Gaston County
Cam Newton Nov. 18
“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law
Missing Catawba 3-year-old (right) Mother on left
3-year-old found safe in Catawba County after reported missing
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
One student injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School

Latest News

Blake, Sr. says his son is still in rehab in Illinois and is paralyzed from his waist down....
Jacob Blake, Sr., father of man paralyzed from police shooting in Wisconsin, heartbroken over Rittenhouse verdict
Community Conversation: Not only is the bank helping JCSU but it is also helping with Charlotte...
Bank of America executive talks multi-million dollar contribution to close equity gaps in Charlotte communities
On Nov. 17, around 1 a.m., police officers responded to East Charles Street at the request of...
Human remains identified as 23-year-old man after house fire in Matthews
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue