Deputies: Homeowner pointed gun in face of postal worker trying to deliver package in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a homeowner will be charged with assault after allegedly pointing a gun in the window of a mail truck while a postal worker was trying to deliver a package in Chester County.

On Friday, Nov. 19, deputies say a uniformed postal worker, in a marked postal van, tried to deliver a package to a home on Brendale Drive in Chester.

As the postal worker pulled up to the home, deputies say the owner of the home, later identified as Kirk Talley, approached them and questioned the postal worker’s reason for being on his property.

The postal worker explained and presented ID, but deputies say Talley responded by pointing a gun into the window of the postal van at the worker.

As the postal worker left the property, deputies say Talley got in his vehicle and followed them down the street, eventually stopping and returning to his home.

After the 911 call, deputies made contact with Talley, who was still in his vehicle. After a short investigation, deputies arrested Talley and took him to the Chester County Detention Center.

Deputies say Talley will be charged with first-degree assault. Other charges are pending.

