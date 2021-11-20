Cool weekend - COLD in the week ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will be low this weekend. Highs will remain in the 50s. It’s the lows in the week ahead which might get you.

Cool and dry weekend

Showers possible Monday

COLD mornings next week!

Today will be sunny and dry. Highs will reach the mid-50s so it will be similar to the weather we had yesterday. Sunday will bring more cloud cover and highs closer to 60 degrees. Rain chances will still be limited though.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move through on Sunday night. It will bring the possibility of showers through the night and into Monday morning. They should be fairly light though. Since we are more than 5.5″ behind on rainfall, it will literally just be a drop in the bucket.

There could be a few snow showers in the mountains but they shouldn’t amount to much. The front will bring cooler air and breezy conditions.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s but with the breeze gusting over 20 mph at times, it will feel cooler than that.

A First Alert has been issued for early Monday morning. There’s a very slight chance of rain, but it could come during commuting hours.

We will really feel the chill on Tuesday morning. Lows will fall to the mid-20s. That means a hard freeze is in store. It won’t warm up much during the day either. Highs may not make it out of the 40s in the afternoon. It will be just as cold on Wednesday morning, but afternoon highs will return to the mid-50s.

Low temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Thanksgiving won’t be quite as chilly. The day will start out in the mid-30s and highs will reach the low 60s. Rain shouldn’t stand in the way of your backyard touch football game. Black Friday will start out in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

