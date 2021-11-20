NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cool weekend - COLD in the week ahead!

First Alert Weather: A cold front will move through on Sunday night
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will be low this weekend. Highs will remain in the 50s. It’s the lows in the week ahead which might get you.

  • Cool and dry weekend
  • Showers possible Monday
  • COLD mornings next week!

Today will be sunny and dry. Highs will reach the mid-50s so it will be similar to the weather we had yesterday. Sunday will bring more cloud cover and highs closer to 60 degrees. Rain chances will still be limited though.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move through on Sunday night. It will bring the possibility of showers through the night and into Monday morning. They should be fairly light though. Since we are more than 5.5″ behind on rainfall, it will literally just be a drop in the bucket.

There could be a few snow showers in the mountains but they shouldn’t amount to much. The front will bring cooler air and breezy conditions.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s but with the breeze gusting over 20 mph at times, it will feel cooler than that.

A First Alert has been issued for early Monday morning. There’s a very slight chance of rain, but it could come during commuting hours.

We will really feel the chill on Tuesday morning. Lows will fall to the mid-20s. That means a hard freeze is in store. It won’t warm up much during the day either. Highs may not make it out of the 40s in the afternoon. It will be just as cold on Wednesday morning, but afternoon highs will return to the mid-50s.

Low temperatures this week
Low temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Thanksgiving won’t be quite as chilly. The day will start out in the mid-30s and highs will reach the low 60s. Rain shouldn’t stand in the way of your backyard touch football game. Black Friday will start out in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cam Newton Nov. 18
“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law
Gaston County hostage situation
Police: Officers shoot, kill suspect who held people hostage inside market in Gaston County
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply...
Lincolnton restaurant charging 15 percent inflation fee due to rising costs, supply chain issue

Latest News

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon highs in the mid-50s around...
Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend
Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend
Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend
Next few days
Cooler temperatures have arrived in time for the weekend
Our first of two cold fronts has moved through and a more fall-like weekend is ahead.
First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures have arrived in time for the weekend