Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon highs in the mid-50s around Charlotte to mid-40s in the mountains.
By Jason Myers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures will drop below freezing by daybreak Saturday.

  • Mostly sunny and cool for Saturday afternoon.
  • Scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday.
  • Chilly for Tuesday, yet milder by Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon highs in the mid-50s around Charlotte to mid-40s in the mountains. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, with scattered rain possible Sunday night into early Monday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 20s.

This weekend is expected to be dry, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s for Saturday, with mid-40s in the mountains. Sunday will feature increasing clouds through the day, with high temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

Another cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight Sunday into early Monday, bringing another chance for scattered rain and another push of chilly air. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances mainly confined to the early morning, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s. Gusty winds will develop as well.

Tuesday will be chilly for everyone, with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte, and teens and snow flurries in the NC mountains. Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the 50s around Charlotte, and 40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

