Chester Co. man reported missing

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 84-year-old man last seen Nov. 19.

Jack Matthews was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saluda Road in Chester, S.C.

Deputies say he may have been heading to Rock Hill, S.C. in a white 2018 Ford Escape with South Carolina license plate tag PMA 929.

According to family, Matthews has diabetes and memory issues.

He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911.

