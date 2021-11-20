NC DHHS Flu
Chester Co. man reported missing

Anyone with information should call 911
Jack Matthews was reported missing Nov. 19.
Jack Matthews was reported missing Nov. 19.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 84-year-old man last seen Nov. 19.

Jack Matthews was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saluda Road in Chester, S.C.

Deputies say he may have been heading to Rock Hill, S.C. in a white 2018 Ford Escape with South Carolina license plate tag PMA 929.

According to family, Matthews has diabetes and memory issues.

He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911.

