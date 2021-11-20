Chester Co. man reported missing
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 84-year-old man last seen Nov. 19.
Jack Matthews was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saluda Road in Chester, S.C.
Deputies say he may have been heading to Rock Hill, S.C. in a white 2018 Ford Escape with South Carolina license plate tag PMA 929.
According to family, Matthews has diabetes and memory issues.
He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 911.
