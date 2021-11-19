NC DHHS Flu
You could have a higher heating bill this winter, here’s how to save energy

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll likely see higher heating bills this winter.

According to federal data, nearly half of all US households mostly use natural gas to heat their homes.

And those families could pay 30% more than last year on heating this winter.

According to Jennifer Sharpe with Piedmont Natural Gas, “Across the globe, natural gas prices are increasing and so as a distributor of natural gas, we simply pass that cost through to our customers.”

That, along with increased rates for safety and infrastructure improvements and simply using natural gas more could mean a bigger bill for Piedmont customers.

“Increased demand, supply, it’s a whole host of reasons why the market is placing higher prices on natural gas,” said Sharpe.

The higher prices impact everyone, but especially low-income families.

According to Carol Hardison with Crisis Assistance Ministry, “With the cold evenings these past few weeks, we have seen more people coming in who need help with their gas, heating, electric bills.”

People have experienced so many setbacks the past year; this is putting a strain on households.

But there are some simple ways you can save.

  • Make sure your home’s air ducts are sealed.
  • Calk and seal all cracks - sealant costs less than $10 at most home improvement stores and can make a big difference.
  • Set your water temperature to 120 degrees, down from 140.
  • Add insulation in areas under insulated areas.
  • And remember, outside of home, there’s a community that’s willing to help.

“You have everybody from faith community, corporate community, individual citizens and the public sector, we’ve really come together, and we’re ready to help people in need,” said Hardison.

The White House just announced they’ll be helping distribute aid to families that face high heating bills.

There are a number of assistance programs you may qualify for. For more information, click here.

