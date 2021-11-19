NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Gaston County hostage situation
Police: Officers shoot, kill suspect who held people hostage inside market in Gaston County
Michelle Hamby and Jeffrey Massey were charged.
Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Missing Catawba 3-year-old (right) Mother on left
3-year-old found safe in Catawba County after reported missing
Tutoring Making the Grade
Making The Grade: 54 Vendors Submit Proposals to Tutor Charlotte Mecklenburg School students
Messages from Charlotte Water officials show delays, confusion after major water main break
Messages from Charlotte Water officials show delays, confusion after major water main break