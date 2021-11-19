NC DHHS Flu
Unseasonably chilly pattern holds for the next week

First Alert Weather: There’ll be a noticeably chilly breeze both today and Saturday, but both days will bring ample sunshine and stay dry
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll roller-coaster back down behind last night’s front with highs in the chilly 50s today and Saturday before inching back up to the low 60s on Sunday. 

  • Warm weather out, chilly pattern in
  • Little chance for much-needed rain
  • Much cooler temperatures ahead

Al Conklin's Friday morning forecast
Al Conklin's Friday morning forecast(WBTV)

There’ll be a noticeably chilly breeze both today and Saturday, but both days will bring ample sunshine and stay dry.  In between, low temperatures tonight fall below 32° in all WBTV-area neighborhoods.

Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a shower risk may unfold late in the weekend with a better chance of arriving Sunday night into early Monday.  Monday looks chilly as well with highs falling back to the 50s.

The important travel period – the middle part of the next week – will likely bring chilly temperatures but dry travel weather for anyone hitting the roads.  Sunshine will dominate with highs only in the upper 40s Tuesday before inching back to the mid-50s on Wednesday. 

Low to mid-60s are forecast for Thanksgiving Day and while the day looks dry, there may be a chance for some showers possibly by late Thanksgiving or on Black Friday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

