Toys for Tots 2022: Make a difference this holiday season! Here’s how

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is proud to partner with Operation Toys for Tots and Scott Clark Auto Group for the 2022 holiday season.

Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 and is run by the United States Marine Corps. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.

This year, organizers are short on newborn toys, specifically for girls. New, unwrapped toys are being sought for children from birth to 17 years.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

From now until December 6, 2022, our community is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at one of Scott Clark Auto Group’s area locations. Participating locations include the following:

Scott Clark Toyota – 13052 Marie Garris Rd. Matthews, NC 28105

Scott Clark Nissan – 9215 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Scott Clark Honda – 7025 E Independence Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28227

To locate your nearest Marine Toys for Tots Local Campaign click here!

For more information on Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.