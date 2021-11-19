Police: 17 people to be charged after series of fights break out at high school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say 17 people will be charged after a series of fights forced a Charlotte high school to be placed on lockdown Thursday.

The situation is still under active investigation, but as a result of the series of fights, police say 17 people will be charged with affray. Police also confirmed that there were not any weapons located or seized.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg EMS were both called to Mallard Creek High School Thursday in response to a fight.

According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance around 11:01 a.m. They were asked to help out because of a series of fights.

One student was evaluated by emergency medical officials and released to their parents.

Mallard Creek High School is under a modified lock down after multiple fights broke out this morning. The school was on lockdown earlier today then switched to a modified lock down around lunch time, according to school officials. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/bVT4JQos5f — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) November 18, 2021

There’s no word yet how many people were involved in the fight, the cause of the fight, or whether any teachers were involved.

Taliyah Rivera is a senior at Mallard Creek High School. She says she instantly texted her younger sister who is also a student at Mallard Creek.

“It was very scary,” Rivera said.

Cher Khan is a junior at Mallard Creek. He was in the hallway when he says the massive brawl happened.

“We just came down to the second floor and then all of a sudden a fight breaks [out.] I don’t want to be involved in these kinds of stuff, I saw it and I just walked off.”

Khan says fights in school are even more dangerous for innocent bystanders who could get injured too.

“When one fight happens everybody wants to get involved so it’s just people jumping everywhere, and then you could accidentally get hit,” Khan said.

Rivera said she doesn’t understand why students are bringing their issues to school and putting other students in danger.

“It’s people who want to go home to their families, parents who want to see their kids get off the bus, they want to see their kids get in the car, they want to see their smile. What’s the reason? You’re so angry, whatever reason that you want to fight, why do that at a place that’s meant to be safe for you to get your education,” Rivera said.

[CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year]

Principal Dean told parents the school was on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the afternoon before students were released prior to 2:15 p.m.

Ollie Davis has three grandchildren at Mallard Creek. She says additional safety measures such as metal detectors would be helpful but says the school system should also do more conflict resolution programs.

“Metal detectors, yes to keep out the guns but we should still have that freedom to come and feel comfortable within our school system that’s all I want to see. I want to see togetherness, I want to see programs focused on the positive,” Davis said.

Davis says there needs to be more parent and community intervention.

“It’s time out for this mess. It’s time out and it all starts at home,” Davis said.

The principal sent out this message to parents:

Good afternoon Mallard Creek families,

This is Principal Dean with an important message. A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students. We are currently on a modified lockdown and lunch is in process as we investigate these incidents. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.

I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.

The incident is still being investigated and more information will be released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.