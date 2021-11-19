Most Wanted fugitive Frederick McLean found dead, decomposed in South Carolina home
Frederick McLean was going by the name James Fitzgerald, US Marshals said
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - One of the U.S. Marshals 15 most-wanted has been found dead in the Upstate.
Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, who had been on the run for more than 16 years, was found dead in Seneca after a neighbor went to check on him.
U.S. Marshals said the neighbor found a decomposing body in the home on Jennifer Lane on Nov. 6 and called authorities.
On Nov. 15, an autopsy was done and a fingerprint was obtained and compared to the known fingerprints on file for McLean.
