Man dies after being run over by 18-wheeler during trailer delivery at business in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash happened around 8:37 a.m. Friday on Atando Avenue.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is dead after being run over by an 18-wheeler during a trailer delivery at a business in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the crash happened around 8:37 a.m. Friday on Atando Avenue.

Officers responded and found an 18-wheel truck and trailer, with the truck’s operator and the victim, identified as Jose Danilo Guerra-Mejia.

Investigators say the operator went to a business on Atando Avenue to deliver a trailer.

When the trailer was detached, he moved the truck to the other side of the business to attach another trailer.

The truck hit Guerra-Mejia while the operator was backing it up to the second trailer. Police say Guerra-Mejia was removing a security device under the trailer.

Police say It is believed that the operator did not know Guerra-Mejia was in the area or underneath the trailer.

Mecklenburg EMS arrived on scene and took Guerra-Mejia to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Guerra-Mejia was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say speed and impairment are not contributing factors in this crash. Currently, there are no pending charges; however, this investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

