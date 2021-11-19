NC DHHS Flu
Lincolnton restaurant in ‘survival mode,’ raises inflation charge 15 percent due to supply chain issue

The business said the reasoning is because of increased food, labor and shipping costs due to the supply chain struggles
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton restaurant, like many businesses, has had a challenging time staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, many operations are trying to keep going despite a global supply chain issue.

Court Street Grille, in Lincolnton, announced on social media that it has had to implement a 15 percent inflation charge on all receipts.

“Out of necessity during these hard times, we will be implementing a 15% inflation charge on all tickets,” the restaurant said.

The business said the reasoning is because of increased food, labor and shipping costs due to the supply chain struggles.

“We hope that these things will turn around and that this charge will just be a temporary solution to allow us to continue to serve you,” Court Street Grille said.

Along with the increase in the inflation charge, many items on the menu have had to be discontinued.

“This will give you an opportunity to try new things,” the restaurant said. “Your server will be happy to help you discover a new favorite. These prices have been increasing for over a year, with a very noticeable spike this past month. We have been dealing with these cost increases and doing our best to work through them.”

Court Street Grille says, like most restaurants, they are in “survival mode to keep our restaurants afloat.”

“This is not something we wanted to do, please understand it’s a need,” the owners said. “We hope to continue to serve you for many years to come! We are asking for your patience, understanding and kindness.”

Owners provided examples of supply cost increases over the past few years:

Product 2019 2020 2021

Clear Frying Oil 18.35 44.85

Bacon 47.96 47.96 85.58

Philly Steak 38.70 45.38 57.96

Pepperoni 39.18 42.01 106.79

2 oz/4 oz Cups 38.36/41.20 124.00/137.00

Chips 41.76 42.99 53.99

Hamburger Patty Changed Product 36.56 53.65

Fries 32.36 30.77 37.97

9 oz. Dough Ball 29.26 29.99 49.59

23 oz. Dough Ball 32.72 36.97 52.99

Onion 24.95 20.95 40.72

Pork Topping Changed Supplier 26.51 34.83

Shredded Lettuce 24.97 28.39 36.70

“As you can see, some have jumped dramatically, and we are advised by our suppliers that this is not the end for now,” management said. “Our costs have gone up across all categories. We strive to bring you the best quality and consistent foods therefore we do not want to carry a lower-priced/quality product.”

