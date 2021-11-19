Electrical malfunction ignites fire in garage at Concord home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An electrical malfunction started a fire in the garage of a Concord home Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded around 10:08 p.m. to a fire on Barley Street SW.

Crews responded within five minutes, and the fire was put out in six minutes.

No injuries were reported and 27 firefighters helped put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.