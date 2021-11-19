Cooler temperatures have arrived in time for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our first of two cold fronts has moved through and a more fall-like weekend is ahead.

Slightly below-average weekend ahead

Another cold front arrives Sunday night

Thanksgiving looks dry for now

Temperatures are running anywhere from 15-30 degrees cooler today than they were this time yesterday, putting high temperatures only in the mid-upper 50s for most of the region. With clear skies overhead, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, so be sure to dress warmly for any outdoor plans.

This weekend will start off in the upper-20s before highs reach the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. We’ll be slightly warmer Sunday before our next cold front arrives. Scattered showers are in the forecast late Sunday night through Monday morning, and we’ll be left with winter-like conditions for the start of next week.

Fortunately, temperatures do look to make it back to normal in time for Thanksgiving and most of the rain looks to stay to our west through the holiday.

Be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

