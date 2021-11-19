CMS Superintendent Winston to discuss handling of reported sexual assaults at schools following series of WBTV Investigations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston will hold a press conference Friday morning where he is expected to announce changes to how the district handles reported sexual violence.
The press conference comes after months of scrutiny prompted by a series of WBTV investigations into the handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults at multiple high schools.
It also comes days after a task force formed by Winston to evaluate how the district handles issues related to Title IX submitted its recommendations.
That task force has worked in secret, its recommendations have not been made public.
WBTV will stream the press conference live on WBTV.com and on our streaming channels.
