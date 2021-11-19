NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS Superintendent Winston to discuss handling of reported sexual assaults at schools following series of WBTV Investigations

By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston will hold a press conference Friday morning where he is expected to announce changes to how the district handles reported sexual violence.

The press conference comes after months of scrutiny prompted by a series of WBTV investigations into the handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults at multiple high schools.

It also comes days after a task force formed by Winston to evaluate how the district handles issues related to Title IX submitted its recommendations.

That task force has worked in secret, its recommendations have not been made public.

WBTV will stream the press conference live on WBTV.com and on our streaming channels.

Read more of WBTV’s investigation into CMS’s handling of reported rapes & sexual assaults

If you have a tip or complaint that you want WBTV to investigate, email our team at investigates@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County hostage situation
Police: Officers shoot, kill suspect who held people hostage inside market in Gaston County
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law
Cam Newton Nov. 18
“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game
According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance...
One student injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers left out of proposed N.C. budget

Latest News

Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving dinner costs increase up to 14 percent, according to survey. WBTV Anchor Abby Theodros compares prices in Charlotte
Thanksgiving this year will come with a price hike
Thanksgiving this year will come with a price hike
Fights force Mallard Creek High School to go on lockdown
Fights force Mallard Creek High School to go on lockdown
Travelers spending more on flights and hotels this holiday season
Travelers spending more on flights and hotels this holiday season