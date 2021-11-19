Catawba County deputies searching for missing 3-year-old

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County 3-year-old is being searched for after being reported missing and possibly endangered, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, Ryleigh Gentry, was taken from her father’s home in the Maiden area of Buffalo Shoals Road earlier Thursday without his knowledge or consent.

She might be in the company of her mother, Amanda McCall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryleigh and/or her mother is asked to call 828-464-3112.

