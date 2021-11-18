NC DHHS Flu
Today brings the last of the warm weather

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast today under partly sunny skies
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed Wednesday’s mild weather, you’ll love today!

Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast today under partly sunny skies.

What leaves are left on the trees will continue to fall off on a stiff, southwest breeze.

Here’s what we are tracking today:

  • Last of the unseasonably warm days
  • Dwindling rain chance this evening
  • Much cooler temperatures ahead

Al Conklin's Thursday morning forecast
Al Conklin's Thursday morning forecast(WBTV)

A cold front back to our west will cross the WBTV area this evening. The best shower chance will come late today in the mountains (50%), but that chance dwindles to no more than a 20% chance across Piedmont (and even that may be generous).

If you plan to be outdoors overnight to view the nearly-total lunar eclipse, it will be brisk and cold, so bundle up. The maximum coverage of the Moon will take place at 4:02 am.

We’ll roller-coaster back down behind tonight’s front, with lows in the 30s and highs in the chilly 50s Friday and Saturday before inching back up to near 60° on Sunday.

There’ll be a noticeably chilly breeze both Friday and Saturday, but both days will bring ample sunshine and stay dry. Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a shower risk may unfold late in the weekend with a better chance of arriving Sunday night into early Monday.

Monday looks chilly as well with highs falling back to the 50s.

The important travel period – the middle part of the next week – will likely bring chilly temperatures and a chance for some showers possible by late Thanksgiving or on Black Friday.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

